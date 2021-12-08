College Football

Warren Central grad, Purdue star WR David Bell declares for NFL draft

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) walks to the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 2, 2019, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — One of the best players in Purdue football history is heading to the pros. Star wide receiver David Bell officially declared for the NFL draft Wednesday afternoon.

Bell made the announcement in a video posted to his social media accounts. He joins defensive end George Karlaftis, who announced he was entering the draft in a social media post Tuesday.

I am blessed beyond measure to do the thing I love everyday, and now at the professional level. Thank you Purdue for being home, thank you to my incomparable support system & thank you God.Boiler up forever! pic.twitter.com/rNK6q4h13c — David Bell 3️⃣ (@DB3LL) December 8, 2021

The Warren Central High School graduate expressed his gratitude for the support he’s received from the Indianapolis community in the video.

“To my family and friends, and the Far Eastside of Indianapolis, you are the best support system I could’ve asked for,” Bell said. “I am who I am because of you.”

Bell has 2,946 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in 29 games for the Boilermakers, ranking in the top five in program history in both categories. He set new career highs with 93 receptions and 1,286 receiving yards this season.

Both Bell and Karlaftis were both named to the All-Big Ten first team earlier this month.