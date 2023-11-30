Westfield High School graduate receives major honor from Big Ten Conference

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) looks to the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 22, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University defensive back Dillon Thieneman had a big freshman season for the Boilermakers.

His season was impressive that others outside of West Lafayette even noticed.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that Thieneman was named the Big Ten Conference’s 2023 Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Thieneman, a Westfield High School graduate, led the Boilermakers with six interceptions and 106 total tackles, 74 of which were solo tackles.

In fact, Thieneman’s six interceptions are second-most in the country, while his 74 solo tackles are third-most in the country.

He is the seventh Boilermaker to ever be named Big Ten/B1G Freshman of the Year. Here is the full list:

1988: Brian Fox (QB).

1989: Eric Hunter (QB).

1991: Corey Rogers (TB).

2000: Stuart Schweigert (DB).

2018: Rondale Moore (WR).

2019: David Bell (WR).

2023: Dillon Thieneman (DB).

Thieneman was the only Big Ten freshman defender this season to make one of the three all-conference teams. The coaches gave him a spot on the Second Team All-B1G, while media members gave him a spot on the Third Team All-B1G.

He was a five-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week during the season.

Thieneman broke multiple school records as well this past season. He broke Rod Woodson’s Purdue freshman record of solo tackles in a single season. Woodson had 67 tackles during his freshman campaign.

His six interceptions also broke a Purdue record for most interceptions by a freshman. Stuart Schweigert had five interceptions during the 2000 season.

Thieneman wrapped up his 2023 season with two interceptions and eight tackles during Purdue’s 35-31 win over Indiana this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, some of Thieneman’s offensive teammates received recognition from the Big Ten. The coaches named Deion Burks a member of the Second Team All-B1G, while they also named Gus Hartwig, Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. Honorable Mention All-B1G.

Purdue finished the season with a 4-8 overall record.