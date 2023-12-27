What impresses head coach Curt Cignetti about IU signee, Center Grove QB Tyler Cherry

Tyler Cherry, quarterback at Center Grove High School, is one of 33 signees who will play football at Indiana University in 2024, head coach Curt Cignetti announced Sunday. (WISH Photo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — On Sunday, new Indiana University football head coach Curt Cignetti announced 33 signees who will play for the Hoosiers in 2024.

Those signees include a mix of high soon-to-be college freshmen and current college student-athletes who are transferring to IU.

One of the signees who is currently in high school is Center Grove High School quarterback Tyler Cherry.

Cherry, who is listed as 6 feet 5 inches and 205 pounds on IU’s website, will enroll in classes in January and take part in spring practice.

“I’ve had two freshmen in my coaching career that were here for spring ball that were the quarterback in the fall, and they were Newcomer of the Year, and we had great seasons both years,” Cignetti said.

Cherry is not the only quarterback who was announced as a Class of 2024 signee for IU; so was Alberto Mendoza, a 6 foot, 2 inch, 190-pound signal-caller out of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida.

“They’re very similar in a lot of areas, but in the quarterback, what makes them special, the ability to process information quickly and make good decisions on the field,” Cignetti said. “They’re both real quick thinkers.

I think it’s really important a quarterback be able to sort of extend plays, like when he gets in a bind, whether it’s with his legs or up and out in the pocket, eyes down the field, make a throw. Guys that can’t operate outside the pocket, move their feet, forget it nowadays with all the stuff you see.

The one guy’s got really, really great arm talent. The other guy’s got really, really good arm talent. The one guy’s got really, really good movement. The other guy’s got good movement. They’re both winners. Their teams win, and they win big, and they’re both really smart. Excited about both of them.”

Cherry threw for 3,156 yards and 34 touchdowns during his senior season at Center Grove. As a result, he was named the Indiana Mr. Football positional award winner at the quarterback spot.

The Trojans ultimately fell 37-34 to Ben Davis in an overtime thriller during the 2023 IHSAA 6A Semi-State round of the playoffs.

Cherry was the starting quarterback for Center Grove when the Trojans won the 2022 IHSAA 6A State Championship over Carroll (Fort Wayne).

He is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports.