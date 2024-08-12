What Indiana football players are on preseason watch lists?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — College football season is right around the corner, which means that it’s time for preseason award watch lists.

A handful of Indiana football players have been named to watch lists.

D’Angelo Ponds (CB) – Lott Trophy

Ponds is a sophomore defensive back that transferred from James Madison. Ponds was a freshman All-American last year (Football Writers Association of America) and was second-team All-Sun Belt. He finished 11th in the nation in passes defended last year with 15.

The Lott Trophy is given to college football’s best in character and performance for players on the defensive side of the ball. Any position on defense is eligible for the award. There are 42 players selected to the preseason watch list.

Elijah Sarratt (WR) – Biletnikoff Award

Sarratt is also a transfer from James Madison. He is entering his junior year. Last season, Sarratt caught 82 passes for 1,191 yards and 8 touchdowns and was first-team All-Sun Belt. He played his freshman season at Saint Francis (PA), where he was an FCS Freshman All-American, catching 13 touchdowns.

The Biletnikoff Award is given to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

James Evans (P) – Ray Guy Award

Evans is heading into his senior year and his fourth season as the starting punter for the Hoosiers. He was tabbed third-team All-Big Ten last season.

The Ray Guy Award is given to the most outstanding punter in college football.

Solomon Vanhorse (RB) – College Football Comeback Player of the Year

Vanhorse is a transfer from James Madison. He had season ending injuries in both of the last two seasons. He was third-team All-CAA in 2021 as a kick returner. Vanhorse started his college football career in 2018, which he redshirted.

Zach Horton (TE) – John Mackey Award

Horton is a transfer from James Madison and is heading into his senior season. He was named first-team All-Sun Belt last season. He caught 27 passes for 275 yards and six touchdowns.

The John Mackey Award is given to the most outstanding tight end in college football.

James Bomba (TE) – AFCA Good Works Team nominee and Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

Bomba is entering his redshirt junior season at Indiana. He earned a scholarship before the 2022 season after starting his career as a walk-on. Bomba caught six passes for 53 yards and one touchdown last season. He is a third generation football player at IU, with his father and both grandfathers playing for the Hoosiers.

The AFCA Good Works Team recognizes community service. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is also an award for community service.

Bomba went on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic and also is active with Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington, and Hoosier Ticket Project.

Indiana football will start off the Curt Cignetti era at home against Florida International on August 31 at 3:30 p.m.