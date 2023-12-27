What watching HSE wide receiver Donovan Hamilton’s tape told Purdue coach Ryan Walters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Purdue University football team is hoping that its 2024 signing class will help lead to success next fall.

Last week, head coach Ryan Walters announced the addition of 25 new Boilermakers on National Signing Day, which was Dec. 20.

One of those players was Hamilton Southeastern High School wide receiver Donovan Hamilton.

Hamilton, listed on Purdue’s website as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 205 pounds, found a lot of success during his senior season at HSE. He had 47 receptions for 934 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns.

“You look at his tape from his junior year to senior year, there was a big jump, so what that tells me is he has a high work ethic and knows what he wants to do, and he knew what his limitations were,” Walters said. “So you watch his senior film, like there is no wonder that he got the accolades he did after the season he had. I’m looking at his tape at the end of the year and looking at some of the other guys we were recruiting and that might have been committed, and I’m like, man, this kid is right in our backyard and one of the best in the class.”

Hamilton earned the Indiana Mr. Football wide receiver position award for his performance during this past season.

“So we were looking in the transfer portal for a bigger wide out target,” Walters said. “I’m like, this kid, in three years, we would be dying to have, so why are we waiting? Why are we thinking about whether or not to bring him to our campus and have him in our locker room?

So we decided to offer him a scholarship. Brought him up to campus on an official visit, so he got a glimpse of what we are and how he fits. It was an easy, organic transition from being recruited to having like a real relationship and comes from a great family.”

Hamilton was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Walters added that he’s “excited that he’ll (Hamilton) be here (Purdue) and be in the summertime.”