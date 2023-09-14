Why Ross-Ade Stadium will likely be louder than usual this Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 02: Fans walk down the newly renovated stands during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Fresno State Bulldogs on September 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — There is something special about college football night games.

Purdue University fans are clearly showing that when it comes to ticket sales this Saturday night.

That’s because the matchup between Purdue and Syracuse this weekend is officially a sellout, “the first sold-out game in the newly renovated Ross-Ade Stadium, which saw its capacity increased to 61,441 heading into the facility’s 100th season,” according to a news release.

So, expect the stadium to be rocking at kickoff.

The Purdue-Syracuse game will be the second meeting in as many years between the two programs. Last year, Syracuse beat Purdue 32-29 in Syracuse, New York.

Both teams are entering this year’s meeting with momentum. Purdue beat Virginia Tech 24-17 this past Saturday, the first victory for the Boilermakers in the Ryan Walters era. In that victory, the Boilermakers held Virginia Tech to just 11 rushing yards, the fewest rushing yards allowed on the road in Purdue program history.

This weekend’s game will be against another ACC program. In fact, it will just be the second time that Purdue has faced two ACC programs in the same season. The other time was in 1968 when the Boilers beat Virginia and Wake Forest.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is on a two-game winning streak after beating Colgate and Western Michigan to open its season.

The Orange is the best team in the country when it comes to scoring defense since it’s only allowing 3.5 points per game. It also has the third-best scoring offense in the country, since it’s averaging 56.5 points per game.

Former Purdue tight end Tim Stratton (1998-2001) will serve as the honorary captain of the game Saturday.

The game will be the first of three straight home games for the Boilermakers, as they host Wisconsin on Sept. 22 and Illinois on Sept. 30.

Kickoff against the Orange is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.