College GameDay coming to Columbus for IU vs. Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - OCTOBER 19: Justice Ellison #6 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The history continues for the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.

ESPN announced Saturday evening that College GameDay will once again highlight the Hoosiers — this time in Columbus, Ohio, as IU battles No. 2 Ohio State. The top-5 matchup is scheduled to kickoff at noon at The Horseshoe next Saturday, Nov. 23. FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will also be hosted from Columbus.

Ohio State will be one of the first real tests for the undefeated Hoosiers. The Buckeyes, who have lost only to top-ranked Oregon in Week 6, are the only ranked opponent on IU’s schedule. Indiana needs to beat the Buckeyes to get in the Big Ten Championship game — which will feature the two best teams in the Big Ten standings. Currently, the two undefeated Big Ten teams, Oregon and IU, lead the conference standings, but if Ohio State beats IU, the Buckeyes hold the tie-breaker and move up to the second spot.

The Big Ten Championship will be played in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The news comes on the heels of Curt Cignetti’s major contract extension, which was announced Saturday morning. The Hoosiers’ first year head coach agreed to an 8-year extension into 2032, which averages $8 million a year plus a $1 million retention bonus.

Cignetti has led the Hoosiers to their first 10-win season and second highest ranking in program history. IU’s best topped out at No. 4 during the 1945 and 1967. The Hoosiers are now eyeing a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. In the most recent predictions, the CFP committee has the Hoosiers as the No. 7 seed that would host the No. 10 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round.

The final — and official — set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released Sunday, Dec. 8, once all the conference champions have been named.