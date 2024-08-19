Colts activate defensive tackle Raekwon Davis

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) looks on between plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts have activated defensive tackle Raekwon Davis from the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

He will provide depth to starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart at the position.

The Colts signed Davis as a free agent this offseason to a two-year, $14 million deal.

Davis formerly played for the Miami Dolphins, where he was for four seasons. Last year, he played in all 17 games, starting in seven of them. He recorded 29 total tackles.

Davis is a former second round pick and played college football at Alabama.