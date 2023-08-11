Colts and Pacers top ‘best bang for your buck’ lists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium rank 6th for best value-for-money entertainment in the NFL.

That’s according to sports betting website Gambling.com.

Researchers looked into which teams gave fans the most bang for their buck when it comes to entertainment on game day. This was conducted by comparing the average ticket price to watch the Colts at home and the average amount of points at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

The research showed that the Colts provided the 6th best entertainment dollar spent in the league with an average ticket price of $129 and an average of 41.50 points scored at Lucas Oil Stadium. Researchers believe that means that Colts fans witnessed 0.322 points per dollar spent on their ticket to the game.

The Detroit Lions came in first with an average ticket price of $145 and with an average of 58.44 points scored at Ford Field, followed by the Houston Texans and the Cincinnati Bengals. When it comes to the worst bang for your buck teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on top. The Buccaneers charged an average of $311 to watch their home games last season, and there were only 32.56 points scored on average at the Raymond James Stadium last season – the lowest points total in the NFL. This results in only 0.105 points scored per dollar spent to watch the Buccaneers – the worst in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders are not much better than the Buccaneers, as they charge the most in the NFL for ticket prices with an average ticket price of $448. The third worst bang for your buck team in the NFL is the New England Patriots. With an average ticket price of $286 and an average of 37.38 points scored at the Gillette Stadium.

And when it comes to the NBA, taking the top spot and coming away with an average of 1.729 points per dollar spent – or a rate of $0.58 per point – Indiana Pacers fans get the most bang for their buck.