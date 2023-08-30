Colts announce 2023 gameday giveaways and promotions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday unveiled their lineup of giveaways, halftime shows, and promotions for the 2023 regular season, the team’s 40th season in the Circle City.
The announcement comes one day after the Colts released their 53-man roster.
Week 1: Colts vs. Jaguars | Sept. 10 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: 40th Season Celebration
- Giveaway: 1980s-Inspired Colts T-Shirt
- Halftime Show: 40 Seasons of Colts Cheer
- Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets
Week 4: Colts vs. Rams | Oct. 1 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: Family Day, Hispanic Heritage Month
- Giveaway: Clear Colts Belt Bag
- Halftime Show: Colts Junior Cheerleaders & Grandparents
- Ticket Promotion: Family Four Pack including four tickets and a $25 concession credit for $160.
Week 5: Colts vs. Titans | Oct. 7 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: Crucial Catch
- Giveaway: Crucial Catch Silicone Wristband
- Halftime Show: Caesar’s Jumbo Dice Extravaganza
- Ticket Promotion: Blue’s Pregame Show package, including one ticket, access to Blue’s show, and an autographed copy of Blue’s Book for $55.
Week 7: Colts vs. Browns | Oct. 22 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: Indiana Nights Jersey Debut
- Giveaway: Jersey Rally Towel
- Halftime Show: Purdue University Marching Band
- Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets
Week 8: Colts vs. Saints | Oct. 28 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: Halloween “For The Boo,” NFL Play 60
- Giveaway: Glow-in-the-Dark Tote Bag
- Halftime Show: Girls Flag Football, featuring “Blue” & Celebrity Coaches
- Ticket Promotion: Colts Beer Blitz, presented by Anheuser-Busch, including one ticket, access to the Pregame Beer Sampling Party and a complimentary beer & sample Cup for $59.
Week 12: Colts vs. Buccaneers | Nov. 26 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: Salute to Service
- Giveaway: Colts x Lucas Oil Beanie
- Halftime Show: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
- Ticket Promotion: Blue’s Pregame Show package, including one ticket, access to Blue’s show, and an autographed copy of Blue’s Book for $55.
Week 15: Colts vs. Steelers | TBD
- Theme: Throwback, Inspire Change
- Giveaway: Throwback Pennant
- Halftime Show: Ultimate Frisbee
- Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets
Week 17: Colts vs. Raiders | Dec. 31 | 1 p.m.
- Theme: Kicking the Stigma
- Giveaway: New Year’s Eve Party Pack
- Halftime Show: Colts Cheer x Colts Drumline Collaboration
- Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets
Week 18: Colts vs. Texans | TBD
- Theme: Fan Appreciation
- Giveaway: “For The Shoe” Knitted Scarf
- Halftime Show: High School Football Recognition, Hoosier Lottery Game Changer Giveaway
- Ticket Promotion: Family Four Pack, including four tickets and a $25 concession credit for $160.
Gameday promotions and elements are subject to change.
Colts Flex Plans, where fans can handpick the games they want to attend, are still available. Perks include a complimentary Colts beer stein, a discount off single-game pricing, and priority access to 2024 season and playoff tickets.