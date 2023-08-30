Colts announce 2023 gameday giveaways and promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28: Indianapolis Colts fans are seen during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday unveiled their lineup of giveaways, halftime shows, and promotions for the 2023 regular season.(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday unveiled their lineup of giveaways, halftime shows, and promotions for the 2023 regular season, the team’s 40th season in the Circle City.

The announcement comes one day after the Colts released their 53-man roster.

Week 1: Colts vs. Jaguars | Sept. 10 | 1 p.m.

Theme : 40 th Season Celebration

: 40 Season Celebration Giveaway : 1980s-Inspired Colts T-Shirt

: 1980s-Inspired Colts T-Shirt Halftime Show : 40 Seasons of Colts Cheer

: 40 Seasons of Colts Cheer Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets

Week 4: Colts vs. Rams | Oct. 1 | 1 p.m.

Theme : Family Day, Hispanic Heritage Month

: Family Day, Hispanic Heritage Month Giveaway : Clear Colts Belt Bag

: Clear Colts Belt Bag Halftime Show : Colts Junior Cheerleaders & Grandparents

: Colts Junior Cheerleaders & Grandparents Ticket Promotion: Family Four Pack including four tickets and a $25 concession credit for $160.

Week 5: Colts vs. Titans | Oct. 7 | 1 p.m.

Theme : Crucial Catch

: Crucial Catch Giveaway : Crucial Catch Silicone Wristband

: Crucial Catch Silicone Wristband Halftime Show : Caesar’s Jumbo Dice Extravaganza

: Caesar’s Jumbo Dice Extravaganza Ticket Promotion: Blue’s Pregame Show package, including one ticket, access to Blue’s show, and an autographed copy of Blue’s Book for $55.

Week 7: Colts vs. Browns | Oct. 22 | 1 p.m.

Theme : Indiana Nights Jersey Debut

: Indiana Nights Jersey Debut Giveaway : Jersey Rally Towel

: Jersey Rally Towel Halftime Show : Purdue University Marching Band

: Purdue University Marching Band Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets

Week 8: Colts vs. Saints | Oct. 28 | 1 p.m.

Theme : Halloween “For The Boo,” NFL Play 60

: Halloween “For The Boo,” NFL Play 60 Giveaway : Glow-in-the-Dark Tote Bag

: Glow-in-the-Dark Tote Bag Halftime Show : Girls Flag Football, featuring “Blue” & Celebrity Coaches

: Girls Flag Football, featuring “Blue” & Celebrity Coaches Ticket Promotion: Colts Beer Blitz, presented by Anheuser-Busch, including one ticket, access to the Pregame Beer Sampling Party and a complimentary beer & sample Cup for $59.

Week 12: Colts vs. Buccaneers | Nov. 26 | 1 p.m.

Theme : Salute to Service

: Salute to Service Giveaway : Colts x Lucas Oil Beanie

: Colts x Lucas Oil Beanie Halftime Show : U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon

: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Ticket Promotion: Blue’s Pregame Show package, including one ticket, access to Blue’s show, and an autographed copy of Blue’s Book for $55.

Week 15: Colts vs. Steelers | TBD

Theme : Throwback, Inspire Change

: Throwback, Inspire Change Giveaway : Throwback Pennant

: Throwback Pennant Halftime Show : Ultimate Frisbee

: Ultimate Frisbee Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets

Week 17: Colts vs. Raiders | Dec. 31 | 1 p.m.

Theme : Kicking the Stigma

: Kicking the Stigma Giveaway : New Year’s Eve Party Pack

: New Year’s Eve Party Pack Halftime Show : Colts Cheer x Colts Drumline Collaboration

: Colts Cheer x Colts Drumline Collaboration Ticket Promotion: Limited Single Game Tickets

Week 18: Colts vs. Texans | TBD

Theme : Fan Appreciation

: Fan Appreciation Giveaway : “For The Shoe” Knitted Scarf

: “For The Shoe” Knitted Scarf Halftime Show : High School Football Recognition, Hoosier Lottery Game Changer Giveaway

: High School Football Recognition, Hoosier Lottery Game Changer Giveaway Ticket Promotion: Family Four Pack, including four tickets and a $25 concession credit for $160.

Gameday promotions and elements are subject to change.

Colts Flex Plans, where fans can handpick the games they want to attend, are still available. Perks include a complimentary Colts beer stein, a discount off single-game pricing, and priority access to 2024 season and playoff tickets.

