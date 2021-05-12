Sports

Colts announce Week 1 opponent

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2021 NFL season may still be several months away but we already know the Colts Week 1 oppenent.

The blue and white will open the season at home against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts kick off the regular season on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Single game tickets for the game against the Seahawks go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

The entire Colts 2021 schedule is set to be at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

For more information, click here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Innovatemap growing in Indianapolis

Inside INdiana Business /

SIA Foundation awards capital grants

Inside INdiana Business /

Hamas: Gaza City commander killed by Israeli airstrike

International /

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as worries escalate

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.