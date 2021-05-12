Sports

Colts announce Week 1 opponent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2021 NFL season may still be several months away but we already know the Colts Week 1 oppenent.

The blue and white will open the season at home against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts kick off the regular season on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Single game tickets for the game against the Seahawks go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

The entire Colts 2021 schedule is set to be at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

