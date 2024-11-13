Anthony Richardson reflects on growth during time as backup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson was named the starting quarterback again on Wednesday after being benched for two games.

Richardson reflected on what he learned in the two weeks that he was the backup.

“It just allowed me to just look and see the certain things I could correct about myself,” Richardson said. “Certain things that the team needed help with and I’m just forever grateful for the opportunity. I’m glad that Shane (Steichen) felt like I’m the guy once again.”

He also said he’s been trying to focus on sacrificing more. When he’s asked to do certain things, even if he doesn’t feel like doing it, he has to sacrifice that and focus on what is best for the team.

Richardson did not know when his time to be the starting quarterback would come again. Steichen said that they never lost faith in Richardson, and that his time would come again.

“I didn’t know necessarily when it was going to be but I was preparing,” Richardson said. “I was preparing as if I was the starter and nothing really is going to change.”

Richardson was named the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. But, he’s not taking that for granted.

“It’s up to me to keep my job,” Richardson said. “I have to make sure I’m doing the right thing and keep showcasing to Shane (Steichen) that I can be the guy and that I am the guy for this team.”

Colts players on Richardson starting

When Richardson was benched, his teammates stayed supportive of him. He never lost the locker room, and they were confident he would return.

Richardson’s fellow captains Michael Pittman Jr. and Zaire Franklin stayed supportive of him on Wednesday and thought that he improved throughout the last two weeks.

“I think that he definitely grew from that experience,” Pittman Jr. said. “It was almost like a little wake up call and the way that he responded to that, he did everything right. He showed up here early, put in extra work and doing everything that was asked of him.”

“There’s highs and lows that comes with a young quarterback,” Franklin said. “I just feel like this was a part of some of his adversity. This is a part of his story. This is part of his journey. A lot of great players have had to go through similar types of adversity. I think he is going to learn from this experience and grow and be better because of it”

The Colts look to end their three game losing streak when they play the Jets on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in New York.

