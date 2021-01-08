Sports

Colts Caravan parades coming to Brownsburg, Westfield

by: Staff Reports
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are getting fans hyped for the NFL Playoffs and they’re doing it in your neighborhood.

The Colts Caravan has already been through Greenwood and Irvington.

On Friday, the parade will come to Brownsburg and Westfield.

Colts mascot Blue will be there, along with the Colts cheerleaders.

Fans will be able to see the parade in a safe, socially-distant manner, such as from their vehicles.

Here are the details for tonight’s events. Some of the locations are yet to be announced, so check back here for the latest info.

Brownsburg

Runs from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Starting location: TBA

Neighborhoods: Country Ln., Kent Dr., Knockawuddy Dr., Wicklow Way, Arklow Way, Ballyshannon Dr., Cape Hatteras Trl., Creekside Dr., Clear Branch Dr., Berry Lake Way, Hession Farms Blvd., Settlers Walk, Arbor Springs Dr., Tradewind

Ending location: TBA

Westfield

Runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Starting location: Maple Glen Elementary

Neighborhoods: Maple Village, Maples at Spring Mill, Countryside, Enclave at Viking Meadows, Viking Meadows, Springmill Villages, Centennial, Harmony, Shelton Cove

Ending location: Grand Park, Lot F

Public parking is available at Grand Park by entering Lot F via 186th Street or Spring Mill Road

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

