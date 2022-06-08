Sports

Colts CB Kenny Moore II addresses contract situation

Kenny Moore II (23) of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday following the Colts second of three minicamp sessions ahead of summer break, pro bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II met with the media for the first time since the missing time this spring due to a reported contract dispute.

Moore II, who posted career-best numbers nearly across the board this past season, briefly participated in on-field work on Tuesday before leaving the practice field early due to a precautionary injury concern.

On Wednesday, Moore II watched from the sideline for the duration of the session also due to precautionary reasons.

Regarding his current contract situation, which includes two more seasons and upwards of $13 million in total money, Moore II shared that he wants to be on the field for the start of Colts training camp in late July.

When asked about his plan for training camp if his current contract situation doesn’t change, Moore II declined to comment on what he will do.

“I am just trying to take it day-by-day,” Moore II said. “That’s a good question, but you guys already know how I feel about this city and this team.”

As for intentionally sitting out a portion of optional OTAs earlier this spring, Moore II chalked that decision up to “part of the process”.

“Sooner or later, every player will come to terms with what is going on in terms of their value, and at the end of the day, I want to play football,” Moore II said.

Colts General Manager, Chris Ballard was in attendance for Wednesday’s on-field work, and it remains to be seen how much the team will be willing to amend the four-year, $33 million deal both sides agreed to which kicked in ahead of the 2020 season.

Moore II is currently the 27th highest paid cornerback in the NFL, according to Spotrac.