Sports

Colts coach Reich, his wife share mission of their kNot Today foundation at Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday in Inglewood, News 8 found an Indianapolis Colts connection in southern California.

Colts head coach Frank Reich and wife, Linda, shared the powerful mission of their foundation kNotToday at the Athletes In Action Super Bowl breakfast at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

The focus of kNot Today is to generate awareness and assist in the development of innovative healing programs for sexually abused, exploited, and trafficked children.

The Reichs hope the message they shared Saturday will have an impact on the 1,400 people that were in attendance.