Colts cut nine from roster ahead of Tuesday deadline

Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison, right, intercepts the ball ahead of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. Harrison returned the ball for a 47-yard touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are two weeks away from kicking off the 2024 season against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans. The roster will be officially trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.

Ahead of the deadline, the Colts cut nine players Sunday, releasing four and waiving five.

Among those released was safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., who led the Colts with five tackles in the final preseason game against the Bengals last Thursday. Harrison played seven games in the Colts secondary last season – recording 20 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and a touchdown. The former Alabama player was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played two years in Duval County then went to Cleveland for three years with the Browns.

Defensive end Derek Rivers and receivers Tyrie Cleveland and Greg Ward were also released from the team.

The waived list includes kicker Spencer Shrader – who spent all training camp with the Colts. Quarterback Kedon Slovis, the rookie from BYU, was also waived. Slovis was one of five quarterbacks the Colts worked out during the preseason. Remaining on the team are starter Anthony Richardson, backup Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger and Jason Bean – who is also listed as a wide receiver.

Speaking of receivers, Derek Slywka, another rookie from Ithaca College, was among those waived. That makes three receivers the Colts cut from a very crowded room headlined by Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.

Defensively, cornerback Clay Fields III from UT-Chattanooga and linebacker Mike Smith Jr. from Baylor were both waived.

The Colts start the 2024 season eyeing some redemption against the Texans. Houston quarterback CJ Stroud and company knocked the Colts out of the playoffs with a 23-19 win. This year, the Colts will have their two top offensive playmakers healthy in the backfield — Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Indy hosts Houston Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will play three of their four September games at home. The lone road trip will be to Green Bay in Week 2.

News 8 is your home for the most Colts coverage in Indiana. Tune in to Countdown to Kickoff — the only one-hour Colts pregame show — at 11 a.m. every Sunday, then switch to WISH for the live Postgame Show following every Colts game, home or away.