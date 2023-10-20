Colts hope ‘Indiana Nights’ jerseys will bring an afternoon victory over Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts hope their special “Indiana Nights” jerseys will help bring an afternoon win on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew will lead the Colts (3-3) against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) in the team’s first game in the special uniforms, which are inspired by the blue and black hues of Indiana night skies.

The Colts unveiled the new gear in July and will wear it “for select games” this season.

Team owner Jim Irsay and his three daughters played a big role in creating the uniform’s unique look, according to Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of marketing for the Colts.

“Indiana Nights” also marks a major first for the franchise — its very first black helmet.

“Our fans who have been asking for kind of this black helmet look for a while. So I know our players have gotten a sneak preview and they love it. So I know they’re excited to wear it and kind of show off this new look,” Pemberton said when the uniforms were unveiled in July.

The blue and black gear is available from the team’s online store and at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.