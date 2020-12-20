Colts, in AFC South matchup, take on Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 06: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a five-yard rushing touchdown past Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After their trip to and win over the Raiders in the desert last weekend, the Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

The blue and white will take the field Sunday, looking to sweep the season series against the Texans.

In a Dec. 6 matchup, the Colts came away with a 26-20 win in Houston after recovering a fumble in the final seconds of the game.

The Colts, at 9-4, currently occupy the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture.

The 4-9 Texans have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.