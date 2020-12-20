Colts, in AFC South matchup, take on Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After their trip to and win over the Raiders in the desert last weekend, the Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.
The blue and white will take the field Sunday, looking to sweep the season series against the Texans.
In a Dec. 6 matchup, the Colts came away with a 26-20 win in Houston after recovering a fumble in the final seconds of the game.
The Colts, at 9-4, currently occupy the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture.
The 4-9 Texans have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
