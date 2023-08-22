Colts ‘Kickoff Concert’ with The Jim Irsay Band sold out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The start of the NFL 2023 season is just weeks away, and the Colts have planned an upcoming musical event just for its fans that’s now sold out.

In late July, Owner & CEO Jim Irsay announced the Colts Kickoff Concert, featuring a live performance set for Friday, Sept. 8. The event will showcase The Jim Irsay Band, comprised of famous musicians such as Kenny Aronoff of the Rolling Stones on the drums, Billy Branch, a three-time Grammy nominee on harmonica, and more. There’s also a display of artifacts from The Jim Irsay Collection, and fans can check out memorabilia spanning 40 seasons.

“I am just a steward of the Horseshoe and this collection, so it’s my job to share them with the world and bring a little bit of joy into people’s lives, whether that’s on the football field, in the community, or at events like the Colts Kickoff Concert,” Irsay said.

But the fun doesn’t end there; renowned illusionist Criss Angel will make a special appearance. He will do some tricks that will make fans’ jaw drop, adding a touch of magic to the night.

The Colts announced Monday that the event is sold out. Tickets went quickly and were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This is our chance to say thank you to Colts fans and to give everyone a night of togetherness and great music. This is also our way of celebrating and giving back to the arts, which provide so much to us as a society and as human beings,” Irsay said in a release.

The event is scheduled from 4-11 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts’ first official NFL season game is Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Texans.