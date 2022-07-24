Sports

Colts LB Darius Leonard placed on PUP list

Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts is seen before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will report to training camp Tuesday without three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard. The Colts placed Leonard on the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday morning after having back surgery in June.

Leonard finished the 2021 season with 122 tackles, the second-most for the Colts. He also led the defense with four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. During his four years with the Colts, Leonard has racked up 538 tackles, 15 sacks and 11 interceptions.

Leonard will be sidelined for at least the beginning of training camp. The Colts will have the option to activate him before their season opener at Houston.

The Colts also placed defensive end Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod and receiver Mike Strachan on the PUP list. Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II was added to the Non-Football Injury list.