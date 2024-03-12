Colts leading rusher from 2023 headed to Cincinnati

Running back Zack Moss #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after rushing for a first half touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts lost a second starter to free agency Monday night.

Running back Zack Moss is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN reports. The Bengals offered him a two-year, $8 million deal that includes $4.525 million in the first year.

This news came just minutes before the Bengals reportedly released longtime running back Joe Mixon — who finished his seventh season in Cincy with 257 carries and 52 receptions for 1,410 total yards and 12 total touchdowns.

The Bengals get Moss after a career-best season in Indy. Moss led the Colts backfield with 794 yards and five touchdowns, besting an injured Jonathan Taylor by 53 yards for the top spot. Moss also caught 27 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Moss put himself on the map coming in for Taylor during his surgery rehab and then proved his worth as a starting back. Even after the return of Taylor, Moss split carries with the Pro Bowler, providing a strong one-two punch behind quarterback Gardner Minshew.

A former third round pick from Utah, Moss began his four-year NFL career in Buffalo, where he played two-and-a-half years before coming to Indianapolis in the middle of the 2022 season.

Moss’ move to Cincinnati is the second free agent the Colts lost on the first day of the “legal tampering” period. Earlier Monday, Minshew agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders — $15 million of that in guaranteed money. Minshew is expected to compete with former Purdue quarterback and last year’s fourth round draft pick Aidan O’Connell for the Raiders’ starting job.

Outside of losing two familiar names from head coach Shane Steichen’s debut season, general manager Chris Ballard and his team secured three other starters for the long term. Most notably, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is set to make at least $70 million over the next three years with the Colts, while linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive tackle Grover Stewart each will sign their own three-year deals — Franklin’s worth $31.26 million and Stewart’s worth $39 million.

The official start to the new league year is Wednesday at 4 p.m. when these contracts and any other moves the Colts make will become official.