Colts legends attend joint practice against Cardinals

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals will know each other extremely well by the end of the week. The lead-up to Saturday’s preseason matchup began Wednesday night with the first of two joint practices in Westfield.

“I like the energy we brought tonight,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said.

The highlight of the joint practice was the Colts’ six play, 75-yard touchdown drive to end the night.

“It was awesome,” Steichen said. “When you can score from 75 yards in six plays like that, I mean, that’s where you want to be. You want to be explosive like that, and guys were operating at a high level that last drive, so it was really good to see.”

“It’s always fun to get some new faces in here, and I feel like we had a good day,” Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “I mean, there’s always stuff to clean up, but I feel like the intensity was there, because it’s always when you play a new face you want to win a little bit more.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James was at Grand Park seeing what his former team has cooking for the regular season.

“You really get a chance to see this team without the ‘what ifs,’ and I’m excited about the Colts,” James said. “I’m excited about the quarterback getting out here to play with his running back, with his offensive line. The receivers, the young receivers that we have. You got to really be looking at this thing like something special is brewing.”

As if the Cardinals coming to town wasn’t enough to bring out the crowd, it was a star-studded cast here at Grand Park for joint practice. It wasn’t just James who made a splash, but also another Colts Hall of Famer — receiver Marvin Harrison was there to see his son play in his first training camp with the Cardinals. Marvin Harrison Jr, the first round pick for the Cardinals, said it was surreal being back in Indy.

“It is kind of crazy,” Harrison Jr. said. “First joint practice against the Colts? Like, who would’ve thought that. It was definitely really special. I’m just super glad to be here and get to work. You definitely have to make your own path. I think I’ve made it at this point. I’ve made my own path. Just continue to work hard and see where it takes me.”

Harrison Jr. returns to the house that his dad helped build on Saturday night for a preseason battle. The Colts kick off against the Cardinals at 7 p.m.