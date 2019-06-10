Colts OT Garcia to sit out 4 games for use of performance-enhancing drugs

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. New York Jets' Antonio Garcia leaves the field after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., on July 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Colts offensive tackle Antonio "Tony" Garcia has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Garcia can participate in offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Colts' active roster on after the team's Sept. 29 game against the Oakland Raiders.

He has never played a regular-season game since joining the NFL.

Garcia was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by New England. He developed a health issue while with Patriots, and left them to be picked up later by the New York Jets.

Garcia was signed to the Colts practice square in October and to a reserve/future contract in January.

Garcia's suspension comes two weeks after Chad Kelly, who signed with the Colts in May as a quarterback, was ordered to sit out the first two games of the team's 2019 regular season after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.