Colts place veteran center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The injury bug continues to spread for the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday, the team placed veteran center and team captain Ryan Kelly on injured reserve. The exact injury causing the move was not disclosed by the team; however, Kelly has missed game time due to separate neck and calf injuries during the first half of the season.

Kelly will have to miss at least the next four games, with his first opportunity to return coming in Denver for the game against the Broncos on Dec. 15, which is also the week following the Colts bye.

This move comes in the midst of a contract year for Kelly, who’s spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Colts after Indy drafted him 18th overall in 2016.

Rookie Tanor Bortolini will take over in Kelly’s absence. Bortolini has started two games for the Colts already this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Bortolini ranks 18th overall among centers — fifth in pass offense and 21st in run. Bortolini was drafted in the fourth round out of Wisconsin.

The Colts have started three different rookies on the offensive line already this season. The others being Matt Goncalves at left tackle and Dalton Tucker at right guard. Goncalves was a third round draft pick from Pittsburgh, while Tucker was signed as an undrafted free agent from Marshall.

The Colts offensive line has allowed 18 sacks over the first nine games between quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco, while helping All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor run for 502 yards after playing just six of those nine games.

The Colts host the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at 1 p.m. before heading on the road again for a battle with the New York Jets. That game was flexed out of Sunday Night Football in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.