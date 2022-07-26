Sports

Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard has a new name

Darius Leonard runs off the field after a Colts victory at Lucas Oil Stadium (Courtesy: Getty Staff)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Colts’ three-time All-Pro Linebacker Darius Leonard is trying to make a change, and any help on your end is appreciated.

On Tuesday, with Colts training camp move-in underway at Grand Park, Leonard shared that his new preferred name is Shaquille.

Darius Shaquille Leonard is the Colt fan favorite’s legal name, and “Darius” quietly bugged Leonard for years. Ahead of season five, his middle name, Shaquille, gets a promotion.

On the injury front, Leonard’s back surgery in early June will continue to keep him on the sidelines. Leonard did not put a timetable on his return to training camp, and when asked if playing Week 1 was a guarantee, Leonard declined to answer.

The good news for the team? Leonard is adamant the procedure to alleviate pain in his back will help eliminate lingering ankle issues that hampered the linebacker significantly this past season.