Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez to have surgery to remove tumor

This is a 2017 photo of Rigoberto Sanchez of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. This image reflects the Indianapolis Colts active roster as of Thursday, May 11, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will have surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Sanchez posted on social media that he will go under the knife on Tuesday to remove the cancer.

#Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez shares that he is undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove a cancerous tumor. Sending prayers his way. @WISH_TV #Colts 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eAqM6ECLMc — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 30, 2020

Sanchez went on to say that he was grateful for his doctors who caught it before it spread. He also thanked his family, coaches and friends for their support.

The 26-year-old is currently in his fourth NFL season, all with the Indianapolis Colts.