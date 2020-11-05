Sports

Colts staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A view of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 16, 2020, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization said it was informed of the case on Thursday morning and that the contact tracing process began immediately.

Today’s practice will still be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but all meetings will be held virtually.

The positive individual is currently in self-quarantine.

The team says they are working closely with the NFL and medical staff.

