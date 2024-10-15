Colts stars Richardson, Taylor surprise fans at local Dairy Queen

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — It’s all in the hips.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor practiced their “sauce and toss” form at the Westfield Dairy Queen Tuesday while the team enjoyed its weekly day off.

Dressed in full Dairy Queen team gear, the two Colts stars appeared at the Dairy Queen to help promote the fast food chain’s Sauced and Tossed Parmesan Garlic and Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Baskets while also surprising fans with a full-on show.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE

Richardson tossed the chicken strips to Taylor, who then sauced them with a new signature move — swiveling his hips around to help sauce each strip. The duo then handed out chicken strip baskets to the dozens of fans in attendance.

On the football front, head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson, who missed the last two games with an oblique injury, is expected to start this weekend against the Miami Dolphins — barring any setback during practice this week.

Taylor continues to heal from a high ankle sprain. He said Wednesday will be a very important day of practice to see how he feels and assess whether he’ll be healthy enough to make his return against the Dolphins.