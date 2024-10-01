Colts starting defensive lineman placed on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Tyquan Lewis #94 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have lost another key member of the defensive line.

The team has placed starting defensive end Tyquan Lewis on the injured reserve list after injuring his elbow during Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lewis has started every game for the Colts so far this season. In those four games, he’s recorded 1.5 sacks — the half coming against Steelers’ quarterback Justin Fields Sunday. His 17 total tackles is seventh best on the Colts defense.

Lewis will miss at least four games while designated on IR.

This is just the most recent injury for Lewis, who the Colts selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed half of the 2022 season after rupturing his left patella tendon against the Commanders in October that season. He suffered the same injury on his right leg the at the same point in the season the year prior against the Titans.

Lewis is now the fifth defensive player — third lineman — the Colts have placed on injured reserve this year. Two weeks ago, All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was sidelined after injuring his ankle against the Packers. Last year’s sack leader Samson Ebukam had his season end before it even started after he hurt his Achilles tendon during training camp. Cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (elbow) are the other two defensive players on the Colts IR.

In response to the recent string of injuries, the Colts elevated defensive tackle Adam Gotsis from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday. The nine-year veteran made his Colts debut Sunday against the Steelers in a limited defensive and special teams role. Gotsis was on the field for 14 of the Colts’ 70 defensive plays, recording one tackle during that time. The former second round pick has played for the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in two playoff games.

The Colts hit the road this week for their second away game of the season. Indianapolis heads to Jacksonville where they’ve lost nine straight road matches against the Jags dating back to 2015.