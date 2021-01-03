Sports

Colts take on Jaguars in must-win, regular season finale

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston, left, celebrates a fumble recovery with middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NFL’s regular season is set to end on Sunday.

However, if the Colts want to extend their season and play in the postseason, they’ll need to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars and then get some help.

The blue and white, who lost to the Jaguars in week 1, play Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis can get into the playoffs with a win over Jacksonville and a loss or a tie from either the Titans, Dolphins, Browns or Ravens.

