Colts tie for largest point margin in 2022 season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Gary Brightwell #23 of the New York Giants is stopped by the Indianapolis Colts on a kickoff return during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New research conducted by the Online Betting Guide has revealed the NFL teams with the largest point margins last season, and the Colts are tied for No. 1 on that list.

Margin scores are scores that show the difference between the points scored by the winning team and their opponents.

The study completed in May analyzed the average victory margins across every NFL team in the 2022 season.

Research says that the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts rank first place with a margin score of -8.1, with both teams suffering huge losses.

The biggest loss for the Colts in the 2022 season was against the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the Colts 54 – 19.

Following behind the Colts and Bears was the Houston Texans, with a margin score of -7.7.

Along with margin scores, the team researched which teams were the most stressful teams to support and the teams that endured the most injuries.

The Denver Broncos were named the most stressful NFL team with a score of 7.96/10, only winning 5 of their 17 games and finishing last in the AFC Western division. They also lost 900 yards in penalties in the 2022 season.

The study also named the Tennessee Titans the most injury-prone team in the NFL with over 20 injuries in the last season.