Conor Daly finds new IndyCar team for rest of season

Indianapolis, IN - during the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo by Joe Skibinski | IMS Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Noblesville-native Conor Daly has found a new home for the remainder of the 2024 IndyCar season.

Juncos Hollinger Racing signed Daly for the remaining five races of the season, starting in St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline this Saturday. Daly will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet, replacing Agustin Canapino — who was let go from the team last week amid multiple controversies.

Daly has driven for JHR co-owner Ricardo Juncos before. The duo won the 2010 Star Mazda Championship with Juncos Racing after winning seven races out of 13 that season.

“I am extremely pleased to reunite with Ricardo Juncos after our success together in the Road To Indy,” Daly said in a press release. “Ricardo took a chance on me when I was young, and it made a huge difference in my career. There are a lot of people on this team that I’ve worked with before, and that gives me a lot of confidence.

“What (co-owner) Brad Hollinger and Ricardo have built here is extremely impressive in a short amount of time, and I consider myself very lucky to get to compete for the rest of the season and earn the necessary points for this No. 78 Chevrolet. There are a lot of partners in this effort, and I appreciate the support behind me to get back in the race seat.”

“Having Conor Daly back in a JHR car after many years is like a flashback to some great memories, as we achieved a lot together,” Juncos said. “Now it’s time to focus on what’s ahead and aim for strong results in the rest of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.”

Daly didn’t have a full-time ride for the 2024 season, but he hasn’t been completely off the track. He raced in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing/Cusick Motorsports. He finished 10th after starting 29th. That was his fourth top-10 finish of his career in the Indy 500.

Then, Jack Harvey’s injury during July’s Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend in Iowa opened the door for Daly to take over in the second race for Dale Coyne Racing.

Saturday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway is scheduled to go green at 6:25 p.m. EST.