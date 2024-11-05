Corsaro dominates debut at IU Indy, Jaguars put up 100 points in first game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new era of Jaguars basketball began Tuesday, and it came with a load, dominant roar.

Not only do the Jags have a new name, as the university transitions from IUPUI to IU Indianapolis. They have a new head coach in Paul Corsaro.

Corsaro started off his career as a Division I head coach with a bang, beating IU Columbus 100-44. Four Jaguars scored in double figures as 12 total players contributed to the 100 points.

“I’m really proud of this group,” Corsaro said postgame. “It’s always good to get a win. It’s our first win as a team and it’s IU Indy’s first win as a rebranded basketball program, so that’s really really special.”

Junior forward Sean Craig led the way with a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double as he returned for his third year with the Jaguars. Former Fishers Tigers standout and IHSAA state champion Keenan Garner made his collegiate debut with a double-double of his own. The freshman finished 11 points and 13 boards, shooting 4-of-8 from the floor.

The Jaguars first game also tipped off the entire NCAA Division I basketball season with an early 11 a.m. start, and they gave basketball fans everywhere a reason to be excited at the sports’ return. IU Indy launched out the gate, leading 48-21 at halftime. The Jaguars backed that up by shooting 54 percent from the floor in the second half.

“It was tremendous,” graduate transfer Jarvis Walker said postgame. “Coach has been harping on all us week to coming at it from the start – coming out and hitting teams in the mouth, and so that’s what we were focused on – defense. Not so much offense, but getting stops and getting kills. That was something that was on our mind coming into it.”

Corsaro certainly made a statement in his first game with the Jaguars. The Indianapolis native joined IU Indy this offseason after four successful seasons with the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds.

Next up, IU Indy travels to the Big East’s Xavier Friday night. That game tips off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted nationally on FS1.