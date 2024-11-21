Tri-City Chili Peppers bringing second Cosmic Baseball game to Victory Field

The Tri-City Chili Peppers have added a second ball game at Victory Field to their 2025 schedule. (Provided Photo/Tri City Chili Peppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Baseball fans will have opportunity to see the Tri-City Chili Peppers and their unique brand of cosmic baseball at Victory Field in 2025.

The first Cosmic Baseball game, scheduled for Sept. 6, 2025, sold out in just five hours when tickets went on sale Wednesday.

There’s so much buzz around the blacklight ball game that the Indians have added another game — this one, on Sept. 5.

Were you hoping to get tickets on Wednesday but struck out? Those who entered the lottery for the Sept. 6 game but didn’t receives access will remain in the lottery queue.

Those in the queue, along with Indians full-season, half-season and mini plan Holders, may purchase general admission tickets to the Sept. 5 game beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

If you are not in the ticket lottery system, you can still enter the ticket lottery on the Indians’ drop down menu, which can be found here.

Suites and premium ticket packages will become available for purchase through the Indians box office and website in December.

“We are amazed and overwhelmed with excitement at how fast Indianapolis responded to the Cosmic Takeover Tour coming to Victory Field,” Chris Martin, owner of the Tri-City Chili Peppers.

Martin had plenty of praise for sports fans here in central Indiana.

“It’s incredible to sell out such an amazing stadium in just five hours, and we’re thrilled to add a second date in the Circle City!” Martin said in a release.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers are a college summer baseball team based out of Colonial Heights, Virginia. Cosmic Baseball is played under stadium-grade black lights with reactive baseballs, bats, jerseys, equipment and more glowing in the dark, creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience.