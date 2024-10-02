Cosmic baseball tour to bring black lights to Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get out the fluorescent baseball gear and turn on the black lights.

Or, as a news release from downtown’s Victory Field says, “Indianapolis is ready to take a shot in the dark.”

The Cosmic Takeover Tour will bring the Tri-City Chili Peppers – a college summer baseball team based in Colonial Heights, Virginia – to Indianapolis and four other locations on dates to be announced later. The Coastal Plain League team’s cosmic games will feature glow-in-the-dark gear under special black lights made for stadiums, and selected music to add to the psychedelic experience.

So, why announce the show coming to town without the date?

Fans can now enter the ticket lottery and select “Indianapolis Indians” on the dropdown menu.

“Dates for the Cosmic Takeover Tour will be announced soon, and lottery selection dates will be declared after game dates are revealed,” the release issued Tuesday afternoon said.

At least, it’s assumed, it’ll be a night game.

The Chili Peppers have Coastal Plain League dates from May 23 through July 24 on their schedule.

The black-light games also will be played in the Triple-A stadiums of Durham, North Carolina; Lehigh Valley in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; and Sugar Land, Texas.

Statements

“We are thrilled to have Victory Field included as one of five hosts for the 2025 Cosmic Takeover Tour. Cosmic Baseball puts another unique spin on America’s pastime and will ultimately attract and create new baseball fans along the way.” Randy Lewandowski, president and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Indians baseball team