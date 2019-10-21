‘Countdown to Kickoff’ expands to 60 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Randy Ingram, Vice President and General Manager of WISH-TV announced today that the station is expanding Countdown to Kickoff, its weekly Colts pre-game show, to one hour beginning this Sunday, October 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

“WISH-TV’s expanded team coverage will kick-off Sundays a half-hour earlier for Colts fans,” said Ingram. “As the Colts lead their division, WISH-TV continues to lead the way in providing viewers the best coverage of our hometown team with Countdown to Kickoff, Indiana’s only one-hour Colts pre-game show.”

WISH-TV’s Emmy award-winning Countdown to Kickoff is hosted by sports director Anthony Calhoun, the voice of Indiana sports. AC is joined each Sunday by WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford and Olivia Ray, and Colts analysts Bill Brooks and Ken Dilger, and Colts Insider Mike Wells.

WISH-TV’s team of Colts experts provides fans unmatched insight on the buzz surrounding each week’s match-up, as well as the inside scoop on who’s in and who’s out in the moments leading up to kickoff. Starting Sundays at 11:00 a.m., Countdown to Kickoff will now get fans ready even earlier as the first Colts pre-game show of the day.

WISH-TV continues to offer more Colts gameday coverage than any other Indiana television station. The Sports 8 team also provides viewers the only local Colts post-game show, immediately following each game, and a complete gameday wrap-up, with the Colts Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron in studio during its award-winning Sports Locker, Sunday nights at 10:15 p.m.

WISH-TV, one of the highest rated news organizations in Indiana, produces more than 75 hours per week of news and original programming, more than any other television station in the state and among the most of any station in the country.