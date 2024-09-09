Search
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, seen here on January 14, agreed to a record four-year, $240 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
by: Wayne Sterling, CNN
(CNN) — Hours before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to a record four-year, $240 million contract extension, his agent Todd France confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The deal, according to ESPN and The Athletic, includes $231 million guaranteed, making Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history with an average salary of $60 million per year.

Last season, Prescott threw a league-high 36 passing touchdowns, becoming the first Cowboys signal caller to do so. He also led the NFL in completions with a career-high-tying 410. Prescott finished with 4,516 passing yards, third most in the NFL.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished second in NFL MVP voting.

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

