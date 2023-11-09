WISH-TV, CW Network named future home of WWE’s ‘NXT’ series

The CW Network will becom the official home of the WWE NXT series starting in the fall of 2024. WISH-TV is a CW Network affiliate. (AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The CW Network will be the official broadcast home of World Wrestling Entertainment’s WWE NXT series starting in October 2024.

The five-year deal will be the first time that WWE NXT airs on a broadcast television network. WWE NXT will provide 52 live, weekly events each year.

WISH-TV is an affiliate of the CW Network.

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” Dennis Miller, president of the CW Network said in a release.

Miller says the CW Network is the perfect broadcast partner for WWE NXT.

“WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

WWE President Nick Khan said, “The CW has made impressive moves over the past year with its live sports programming schedule. It’s a truly exciting opportunity to expand NXT’s audience by bringing the show to broadcast television for the first time in NXT’s history.”

WWE NXT will join a growing roster of live sports on The CW Network, including ACC football and basketball games airing every Saturday and LIV Golf.

The CW Network will also broadcast the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 2025.