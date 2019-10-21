Dakich suspended from radio show

EAST LANSING, MI – MARCH 02: Dan Dakich head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers claps from the bench during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center March 2, 2008 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 103-74. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local sports radio host has been suspended.

Dan Dakich, host of “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan, has been suspended for five days by Emmis Communications.

Emmis released this statement:

Dan Dakich will not be appearing on his show this week. Dan and Emmis have mutually agreed to a suspension period of five days due to a failure last year on Dan’s part to adhere to the journalistic principles valued by Emmis. Emmis Communications Corporation

Emmis did not specify on the exact reason for the suspension.

Former Indiana Pacers player Scot Pollard is filling in on the show Monday through Wednesday. News 8’s Charlie Clifford is joining Pollard Monday.

Dakich played basketball at Indiana University under Bob Knight from 1982-85, then joined the coaching staff from 1985-1997. He was named interim coach in 2008.

He was the head coach at Bowling Green University from 1997-2007.