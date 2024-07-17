Dale Coyne Racing finds new driver for Toronto

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dale Coyne Racing’s No. 18 car will have yet another new driver behind the wheel for this weekend’s Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race.

Former INDY NXT driver Hunter McElrae got the call up Tuesday after testing with DCR last week at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Hunter impressed the team during our test last week at Mid-Ohio,” team owner Dale Coyne said in a release. “He quickly got up to speed and helped run through our testing plan. I’m excited to see what he can do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

McElrae becomes the fourth driver to pilot the No. 18. Rookie Nolan Siegel was scheduled to race in the seat on the streets of Toronto but left DCR in June to join Arrow McLaren. Siegel failed to qualify at Thermal and the Indianapolis 500 — the only two races he did drive the No. 18 this season.

Veteran driver Jack Harvey has handled most of the races in the No. 18 this season. He was slated to drive in 14 of the 18 events on the IndyCar calendar, but back and neck injuries have sidelined him. He handed over the No. 18 to Indianapolis-native Conor Daly last weekend for the Sunday race after leaving Saturday’s night race early due to injuries.

The 24-year-old McElrae comes from a long line of racing. Currently, the New Zealander competes in the IMSA endurance circuit, but last season, he finished second in the INDY NXT championship.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be making my NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut,” McElrea said in a release. “I’ve been working toward this for a long time, and I have to thank Dale (Coyne) for the opportunity. I can’t wait to get to Toronto, which is one of the coolest events of the year. I want to thank JR Smart and Courtesy Corporation for making this possible for me.”

The series kicks off its only event outside the United States with Friday’s practice. Qualifying is Saturday afternoon with the race to follow on Sunday. Green flag is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time.