Sports

Dan Snyder considers possible sale of Washington Commanders

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. A woman accused Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder of sexually harassing and assaulting her on a team plane in 2009, and the woman was later paid $1.6 million by the team to settle her claims, according to a document obtained by the Washington Post, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (WISH) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to pursue the possible sale of the team, the team announced Wednesday.

Snyder has owned the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Redskins, since 1999.

“The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL,” the team said in a Wednesday statement.

The team and Snyder are currently being investigated by the House Oversight Committee and the NFL for workplace sexual harassment.

This announcement comes after Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, said there is “merit to remove” Snyder in October.

“I believe in the workplace today, the standard that the shield stands for in the NFL, that you have to stand for that and protect that. I just think once owners talk among each other they will arrive at the right decision. Unfortunately, I believe that’s the road we probably need to go down and we just need to finish the investigation, but it’s gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years,” Irsay said Oct. 18.