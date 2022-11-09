Sports

DC attorney general to make announcement about Commanders

FILE - Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md. Officials at the Washington Metropolitan Department say a 17-year-old male has been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Robinson. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday. No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.