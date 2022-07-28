Sports

DE Yannick Ngakoue embracing every bit of Colts Nation

WESTFIELD, IN - JULY 28: Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on July 28, 2022 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An offseason trade brought a new face to the Colts defense. Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue has been a big presence in Indianapolis since the moment he got to the Circle City.

“He’s got a unique personality, and I like that. We celebrate that around here,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said.

“I love it so much out here. It’s a nice, chill environment. I love it,” Ngakoue said.

The former Las Vegas Raider reunites with his old defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, which has made the transition easy.

“It’s great. Just being able to build that chemistry with the D-line as well as with the whole defense. It’s just great being back in the same scheme with Gus. It feels super familiar,” Ngakoue said.

Ngakuoe already become super familiar with the Colts fan base on social media — even introducing them to his dog, ‘7’.

“It’s a number of perfection, you know, a divine number. That’s why I wanted that number,” Ngakoue said.

It’s that kind of mentality that Yannick Ngakoue has brought to the Colts. The Pro Bowler has had at least eight sacks every season since getting to the league in 2016. That’s the third longest active streak in the NFL behind Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald and Buffalo Bills Von Miller.

Ngakoue might have the infectious personality off the field but when he gets on this field, something changes.

“Got to flip the switch. It’s every man for themselves out there. That’s my whole mentality when I go out there and I try to scratch and claw each and every play,” Ngakoue said.

“He brings an energy, a confidence, with proven production year in and year out,” Reich said. “This guy’s a playmaker. So that kind of leadership. It’s just been consistent. He brings that kind of consistent playmaking ability to us.”

Another constant in Lucas Oil Stadium this year will be Ngakoue’s mom, Marlene. No. 91 is on the hunt for the best section before the preseason home opener August 20.