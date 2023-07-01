Search
DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the fifth tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)
by: Associated Press
SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is in position to finally win in the LIV Golf League. DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th at Valderrama. That gave him a 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch going into the third and final round of LIV Golf-Valderrama. Gooch had the lead for most of the second round until a bogey on his second-to-last hole. Gooch already is a two-time winner in LIV Golf. So is Brooks Koepka, and the PGA champion is right there going into the final round. Koepka shot 65 and was three shots behind.

