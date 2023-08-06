DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier

Captain Bryson DeChambeau, front left, of Crushers GC, and Charles Howell III, also of Crushers GC, celebrate on the 18th green during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White at The Greenbrier, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. (Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf via AP)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has his first LIV Golf victory and his name in the record book. He shot a 58 on a rain-softened White Course at Greenbrier to win LIV Golf-Greenbrier by six shots. DeChambeau is the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58. Jim Furyk had a 58 at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa and S.H. Kim had a 58 in different events on the Japan Golf Tour. DeChambeau’s round was so amazing that he shot 58 with a bogey. He had 13 birdies. Mito Pereira finished second.