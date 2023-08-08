DeChambeau makes LIV Golf history in win at Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau hits from the fifth tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Sotogrande, Spain. (Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)

WHITE SULFER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WISH) — Bryson DeChambeau made LIV Golf history on Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion shot a 12-under (58) during Sunday’s final round en route to his first-career LIV Golf title.

DeChambeau is just the fourth player on a top-level golf tour to shoot a 58. He birdied the final four holes to do so.

Jim Furyk shot a 58 in the 2016 PGA Tour Travelers Championship, Rio Ishikawa shot a 58 at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim shot a 58 on the Japan Golf Tour at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am.

“It’s beyond words,” DeChambeau said after his round. “I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point. I just didn’t know when.”

Mito Pereira finished in second place at -17 for the tournament, six shots behind DeChambeau.

LIV Golf will continue this weekend when the league plays at Bedminster.

