DePaul fires men’s basketball coach after loss to Butler

CHICAGO (WISH) — Losing to the Butler Bulldogs was the last straw.

The DePaul Blue Demons fired their head men’s basketball coach, Tony Stubblefield, Monday after Saturday’s loss to the Bulldogs in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler dominated the Blue Demons right from the jump, going on a 13-2 run to extend the lead to nine points with more than four minutes left in the first half.

That loss was the seventh straight in Big East play for Stubblefield’s Blue Demons. DePaul moved to 3-15 on the season, winless in conference, after their trip to Indianapolis.

“After evaluating the current state of our men’s basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head-coaching position,” Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy said in a statement. “We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals.”

Stubblefield took over the Blue Demons in April 2021 following 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Oregon. At the time, Stubblefield replaced Dave Leitao.

Stubblefield leaves DePaul with a 28-54 (.341) record while in Chicago. The majority of his success with the Blue Demons came in his first year when DePaul finished with 15 wins and a 6-14 record in conference.

According to a university release, DePaul will start a nationwide search for Stubblefield’s replacement immediately. In the interim, the Blue Demons’ special assistant to the head coach Matt Brady will take over head coaching duties.

The Bulldogs travel to DePaul for one more regular season matchup on Saturday, March 2. Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET.

