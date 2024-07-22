Detroit Tigers promote former Franklin High School baseball star Max Clark

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Max Clark’s first full season in professional baseball is going exactly the way many people in Indiana knew it would: Outstanding. The Detroit Tigers’ High-A affiliate West Michigan Whitecaps announced on X that Clark has been promoted.

“Clark is currently ranked the 10th best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline,” SB Nation said of the promotion. “He currently has six home runs and 25 stolen bases, slashing .279/.379/.402 with a 14.3 percent walk rate against a 17.4 percent strike out rate. He leads the Florida State League in RBI with 58, and has really caught fire in June/July after a slow start.”

Clark was the third overall pick in the 2023 draft after a stellar career at Franklin High School.

“Clark has all the tools to be an elite center fielder, and he has the discipline and contact ability to be a fine major league hitter as well,” SB Nation added. “He’s a bit underpowered right now, but should have average power as he fills out. This is a possible five-tool beast in the making, and Clark brings a lot of leadership ability to the table as well.”

The promotion comes a week after Clark became just the fifth player in Lakeland’s history to compete in the All-Star Futures Game. The 19-year-old patrolled center field for the entire contest, and went 1-for-4 with a single.

