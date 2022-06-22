Sports

Dettmer’s 7 shutout innings send Texas A&M past Notre Dame at College World Series

Texas A&M infielder Jack Moss makes an out against Notre Dame infielder Carter Putz in the first inning during an NCAA College World Series baseball game, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Texas A&M will play Oklahoma in its bracket final at the College World Series after beating Notre Dame 5-1 in an elimination game.

Nathan Dettmer pitched a three-hit ball over seven shutout innings and Texas A&M capitalized on Notre Dame’s mistakes.

The Aggies will play Oklahoma on Wednesday. They must beat the Sooners twice to reach the CWS finals this weekend.

Dettmer struck out six and walked none in his longest outing since April 28.

The Aggies converted two walks, a balk, two singles and a throwing error into three runs in the third.