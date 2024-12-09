Devlin DeFrancesco returns full time to NTT IndyCar Series

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced on Monday that Devlin DeFrancesco is joining the NTT IndyCar Series team on a multi-year deal.

DeFrancesco will race the No. 30 car beginning this upcoming season.

“I’m very excited to be back in the IndyCar Series,” DeFrancesco said in a press release. “Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has an amazing history and is also on an impressive trajectory. Seeing all the work that is going on from the men and women behind the scenes, it is easy to see that this team and myself are very hungry for results. I look forward to getting started with all the great people here.”

DeFrancesco last raced in the IndyCar Series during the 2023 season with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport, finishing 22nd in the standings.

His first IndyCar season was the year prior (2022) with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport. He finished 23th in the standings that year.

DeFrancesco’s best IndyCar race result has been 12th (World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022 and the Streets of Detroit in 2023).

“I’m very pleased that we are able to welcome Devlin to the team,” RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal said in the press release. “We had the chance to witness his ability while he was at Andretti and there were clearly times when he was quite competitive so I’m confident that we can have a lot of good races together. We’re looking forward to his contribution to the team.”

With Monday’s announcement RLL’s full-time driver lineup for the upcoming season is set. Graham Rahal will race No. 15 car, while Louis Foster will drive the No. 45 car.

Only three full-time driver spots remain for the upcoming IndyCar season, two with Dale Coyne Racing and one with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins March 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.